Iran and China expand strategic partnership - FM spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Iran and China continue to steadily expand and strengthen their strategic partnership across key regional and international areas.

This was announced by Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei at a press conference in Tehran today.

"China is Iran's strategic partner, an active permanent member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS, and the UN Security Council. The bilateral relations between Iran and China are positive," he noted.

Baghaei said that Iran has common and mutual interests and mutual concerns with China in various fields. China, like Iran, is also concerned about the peace and security situation in the region and internationally. Both countries are seriously concerned about the continuation of unilateralism by the U.S.

The spokesperson pointed out that a meeting was held between Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The meeting exchanged views on bilateral issues, coordination, and cooperation between the two countries at the UN level and multilateral organizations.

Meanwhile, the latest escalation in U.S.-Iranian relations began on July 8. On that day, for the first time since the signing of the memorandum between Washington and Tehran, the U.S. military carried out several waves of strikes on Iranian territory, claiming that this was in response to an attack on a merchant ship in the Strait of Hormuz. On the same day, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the end of the ceasefire with Iran. In response, Tehran began attacking U.S. facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Oman.