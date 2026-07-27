Azerbaijan invests over $626 million in liberated territories in 1H 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Azerbaijan allocated 1.064 billion manats ($625.9 million) for the reconstruction and restoration of the country's liberated territories during the first half of 2026, according to the Finance Ministry.

The ministry said the amount represented 30.4% of the annual allocation for reconstruction projects and was disbursed based on cash payment requests submitted by contracting organizations.

Of the total, 974.1 million manats ($572.9 million) was allocated to infrastructure projects. This included:

489.3 million manats ($287.8 million) for the design, construction and reconstruction of road infrastructure;

371.1 million manats ($218.3 million) for the design and construction of new residential complexes;

67.6 million manats ($39.8 million) for tourism infrastructure;

15.9 million manats ($9.4 million) for the design and construction of cable cars in Shusha, Khankendi, and Lachin;

15.3 million manats ($9 million) to provide electricity infrastructure for settlements in the liberated territories;

7.6 million manats ($4.5 million) for the design and construction of trunk water pipelines, wastewater and stormwater collectors, and related facilities;

7.3 million manats ($4.3 million) for the development of infrastructure in industrial parks.

In addition, 29.8 million manats ($17.5 million) was allocated to healthcare and cultural projects, 45.3 million manats ($26.6 million) to mine clearance operations, and 14.9 million manats ($8.8 million) to the construction and renovation of defense and law enforcement facilities.

The Finance Ministry also reported that 810.2 million manats ($476.6 million), or 30% of the annual allocation for state capital investments, was spent in the first six months of 2026 based on cash payment requests submitted for approved projects.

According to the ministry, state budget expenditures by economic classification in January-June totaled 5.609 billion manats ($3.30 billion) for wages, 3.983 billion manats ($2.34 billion) for non-financial assets, 2.325 billion manats ($1.37 billion) for the procurement of goods and services, 1.600 billion manats ($941 million) for grants and other payments, 1.643 billion manats ($967 million) for social payments, 494.2 million manats ($290.7 million) for liability operations, 483.2 million manats ($284.2 million) for subsidies, 467.4 million manats ($275 million) for interest payments, 139.3 million manats ($81.9 million) for financial asset operations, and 32.3 million manats ($19 million) for compulsory state personal insurance.