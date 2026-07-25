Russia, Kazakhstan plan Eurasian digital transport corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. Russia and Kazakhstan are working on the creation of a Eurasian Digital Transport Corridor that will use artificial intelligence and digital technologies to improve international freight transportation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

According to the Kremlin, he made the remark at the opening of the 22nd Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum.

"This year's forum is devoted to an extremely relevant topic — cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan in shaping the global transport and logistics ecosystem. The potential for joint work here is truly limitless," he said.

According to Putin, Russia and Kazakhstan are integrating their transport systems, modernizing logistics infrastructure, digitalizing customs procedures and simplifying border formalities to facilitate international transit. He noted that both countries remain among the leaders of transport integration within the Eurasian Economic Union. "The common market for transport and logistics services is being formed within the EAEU. Mutual transport regulations are being gradually liberalized, tariffs are being harmonized and electronic document management is developing," Putin said.

Among the successful projects already in operation, he highlighted the introduction of electronic international waybills and navigation seals that speed up border clearance. "A promising initiative to establish the Eurasian Digital Transport Corridor is currently under development. It provides for the use of artificial intelligence technologies to build optimal transport chains and enable paperless cargo monitoring," Putin said.

He added that Russia and Kazakhstan were also expanding cooperation on the International North-South Transport Corridor, where freight volumes along the eastern branch increased by 10% during the first five months of this year.