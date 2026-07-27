Uzbekistan, Afghanistan seek closer economic ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Uzbekistan and Afghanistan discussed expanding bilateral trade and economic cooperation during a meeting in Kabul between Afghan Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund and an Uzbek delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev.

This was reflected in the statement by the Fergana Regional Administration.

Fergana Governor Khayrullo Bozorov also took part in the meeting, which focused on strengthening economic ties and exploring opportunities for broader commercial cooperation between the neighboring countries.

The sides reviewed prospects for expanding bilateral trade and discussed ways to deepen economic engagement across sectors, according to the regional administration.

"The parties discussed prospects for the further expansion of trade and economic ties between the two countries," the statement said.

The meeting comes as Uzbekistan continues to pursue closer economic engagement with Afghanistan through trade, transport connectivity and cross-border investment initiatives. Tashkent has identified Afghanistan as an important partner in its efforts to strengthen regional integration and develop new transport corridors linking Central and South Asia.

Uzbekistan has promoted a number of infrastructure and logistics projects involving Afghanistan in recent years, including railway and energy initiatives designed to facilitate regional trade and improve connectivity. Economic cooperation between the two countries has also expanded through cross-border commerce and business dialogue.

While no new agreements were announced following the meeting, the talks underscored both sides' interest in maintaining regular high-level contacts and advancing practical economic cooperation.

The discussions in Kabul reflect Uzbekistan's broader strategy of using economic engagement to promote regional connectivity and expand trade opportunities with its southern neighbor, while supporting long-term commercial links between Central and South Asia.