Turkmenistan condemns attack on vessel in Caspian Sea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Turkmenistan has condemned the recent attack on a vessel in the Caspian Sea, calling such actions unacceptable.

The statement was published by the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on July 27 following reports of an attack on a commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea.

"Turkmenistan, as a Caspian state and a country with the status of permanent neutrality recognized by the United Nations, emphasizes that the Caspian is a sea of peace, friendship and good-neighborliness," the ministry said.

The ministry stressed that any actions threatening stability and security in the Caspian Sea are unacceptable, reiterating Turkmenistan's longstanding position that the region should remain an area of peaceful cooperation.

The statement followed reports that an Iranian commercial vessel came under attack in the Caspian Sea. Iran blamed Ukraine for the strike, saying one sailor was killed and another injured, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later confirmed long-range strikes against vessels involved in cargo shipments linked to Iran in the Caspian. Tehran described the incident as a violation of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter and an act of aggression.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry released a statement condemning the attack. According to the Iranian side, the incident occurred on the morning of July 25. The vessel was damaged in the attack, with one sailor killed and another injured.

Tehran said it views the incident as a violation of Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter and "an act of aggression" that could further escalate the conflict.

Iran also reiterated that it has not been involved in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and called on the UN Security Council, European countries and all UN member states to assess the incident.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi in his post on X also stated that the incident "cannot go unanswered."

"Zelenskyy has attacked an Iranian commercial vessel, killing a sailor. A blatant UN Charter violation done at Israel's behest to drag Europe into its war," Araghchi wrote.

According to the Iranian foreign minister, he conveyed Tehran's position during telephone conversations with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. "In calls with EU High Rep Kallas and FM Lavrov, made clear that what the freeloader in Kyiv did CANNOT GO UNANSWERED," Araghchi stated.