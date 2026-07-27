OECD sees Kazakhstan as strategic partner in Central Asia (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Kazakhstan is a strategic partner of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the OECD Directorate for Communications told Trend.

"Kazakhstan is a strategic OECD partner and an important platform for engagement across Central Asia. As cooperation continues to deepen, there is significant potential to expand joint work in areas such as competitiveness, connectivity, critical raw materials, green growth, sustainable infrastructure and public-sector reform. We see considerable scope to build on the strong foundations already established and support Kazakhstan’s ambition to become a more diversified, sustainable and internationally connected economy," the OECD said.

The organisation noted that Kazakhstan has become one of the OECD's closest and most active partners in Central Asia over the past 18 years. Since the launch of the OECD Eurasia Competitiveness Programme, OECD recommendations and standards have supported reforms in areas including public governance, investment, competition, taxation, anti-corruption and environmental policy. "The partnership has evolved from policy dialogue towards increasingly operational cooperation focused on supporting Kazakhstan’s long-term competitiveness, sustainability and regional integration," the organisation said.

According to the OECD, current priorities of cooperation with Kazakhstan include improving the investment climate, strengthening public governance, advancing the green transition, supporting sustainable infrastructure and enhancing regional connectivity. The organisation is also working closely with Kazakhstan on critical raw materials, recognising the country's growing importance in global supply chains for the energy transition, as well as on digitalisation and public-sector modernisation.

The OECD added that discussions are underway on a new Action Plan for 2027–2030. The next phase of cooperation is expected to focus on strengthening competitiveness, attracting high-quality investment, accelerating the green transition and supporting economic diversification.

"Regional connectivity, critical raw materials, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, public governance and sustainable infrastructure are all areas where closer cooperation could help Kazakhstan achieve its long-term development objectives," the organisation said.

Assessing Kazakhstan's investment climate, the OECD said the country has made important progress in recent years through reforms aimed at improving governance, modernising regulation, strengthening state-owned enterprise governance and advancing digitalisation. "These efforts have contributed to a more attractive business environment. Continued reforms to strengthen competition, improve regulatory predictability and reinforce integrity and transparency frameworks would help further boost investor confidence," the OECD noted.

The organisation believes that further improvements in regulatory quality and policy predictability, stronger competition, enhanced governance and transparency, as well as continued investment in skills and infrastructure, would help Kazakhstan increase its competitiveness and attract more foreign investment. In strategic sectors such as critical raw materials, transport and clean energy, reducing investment risks and mobilising greater private-sector participation will be essential to unlock growth opportunities.

The OECD also identified critical raw materials, renewable energy, sustainable infrastructure, logistics and transport services as the sectors with the greatest growth potential in Kazakhstan. "As global demand grows for minerals needed for the energy transition, Kazakhstan has an opportunity to move beyond extraction and strengthen higher-value-added activities across supply chains. The country also has strong potential to develop as a regional logistics and connectivity hub linking Europe and Asia," the organisation said.

The OECD added that its cooperation with Kazakhstan helps strengthen policy frameworks, improve planning and investment decisions, and attract finance for sustainable infrastructure and clean technologies.

"Our work supports the development of more resilient, low-emission and resource-efficient growth models, while helping ensure that climate objectives are aligned with economic competitiveness and long-term development goals," the organisation said.

Speaking about transport connectivity, the OECD stressed that Kazakhstan is at the heart of Eurasian connectivity, while the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, or Middle Corridor, presents a major opportunity to strengthen trade links between Europe and Asia.

"By improving infrastructure, streamlining border procedures and deepening regional cooperation, Kazakhstan can help create more efficient, resilient and sustainable trade routes while reinforcing its position as a key logistics hub in Eurasia," the OECD concluded.