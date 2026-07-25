First nuclear power plant reflects strategic Kazakhstan-Russia partnership - Tokayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. The construction of Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant by an international consortium led by Russia's Rosatom reflects the strategic nature of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

According to the press service of the President of Kazakhstan, Tokayev made the remarks at the 22nd Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum in Omsk.

According to the head of state, the project extends far beyond the energy sector.

"The construction of Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant by an international consortium led by Rosatom is a clear demonstration of the truly strategic nature of our bilateral cooperation," Tokayev said.

He also noted that the space sector remains one of the traditional and priority areas of bilateral cooperation.

According to the president, the first launch of the Soyuz-5 carrier rocket in April this year demonstrated the high level of cooperation between the two countries.

"The first launch of the Soyuz-5 carrier rocket in April once again showed that by combining their scientific, engineering and industrial capabilities, Kazakhstan and Russia are able to deliver large-scale projects across various sectors," he said.

Tokayev expressed confidence that future cooperation would continue to be based on mutual trust and respect for each other's interests.

"I am confident that, thanks to our enduring ties of friendship and good-neighborliness, mutual trust and support, and respect for each other's legitimate interests, we will reach new heights in advancing progress and improving the well-being of our peoples," the Kazakh president added.