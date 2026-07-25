Kyrgyzstan, Iran discuss regional and international agenda

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Kyrgyzstan and Iran discussed the regional and international agenda.

According to a statement by the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry, the regional and international agenda was discussed during a bilateral meeting between Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Zheenbek Kulubaev, and Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

The meeting took place on July 24, 2026, on the sidelines of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states.

"During the talks, which were held in a traditionally friendly atmosphere, the sides discussed current issues of Kyrgyz-Iranian relations and exchanged views on regional and international developments, including the situation in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf," the statement said.

The two ministers also paid particular attention to cooperation within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and other international organizations.

The sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening trade and economic cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Iran.