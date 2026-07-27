Iran vows response to Ukraine’s attack on Iranian merchant vessel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Iran will not leave Ukraine’s attack on an Iranian commercial vessel unanswered, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran on July 27, Baghaei described the incident as "illegal, unjustified and contrary to the UN Charter," calling it "a dangerous act of adventurism."

He said Iran had not been involved in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and had maintained its position of non-interference since the beginning of hostilities.

"Over the past four years, Ukraine has accused various countries of interference. Instead, the Ukrainian government should focus on resolving its internal issues and ending the war in Eastern Europe. Ukraine’s actions could also have negative consequences in other parts of the world," Baghaei said.

He added that Tehran was aware of concerns among Caspian littoral states regarding the incident and said Ukraine should be held accountable for its actions.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said earlier that a Ukrainian attack on an Iranian merchant vessel in the Caspian Sea on July 25 had damaged the ship, leaving one crew member dead and another injured. Tehran condemned the incident.

Turkmenistan’s Foreign Ministry also issued a statement on the reports, saying such actions were unacceptable. The ministry emphasized that, as a Caspian littoral state with a permanent neutral status recognized by the United Nations, Turkmenistan considers the Caspian Sea a sea of peace, understanding and good-neighborly relations.