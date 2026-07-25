President Tokayev to attend Kazakhstan–Russia forum in Omsk

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will travel to Omsk, Russia, on July 25 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to participate in the 22nd Kazakhstan–Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum.

A bilateral meeting between the two leaders is scheduled on the sidelines of the forum, according to Kazakhstan's presidential press service.

Earlier, Russia's Ministry of Economic Development announced that the 22nd Forum of Interregional Cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan will be held in Omsk, under the theme: "Building a Global Logistics Ecosystem: New Horizons for Russian–Kazakh Cooperation."

The forum is considered one of the key bilateral economic events, bringing together representatives of government authorities, the business community, and expert circles. It serves as a platform for strengthening interregional cooperation and implementing joint projects.

The forum's business program includes panel discussions on key issues of bilateral cooperation, a Youth Forum, a joint meeting of the Russia–Kazakhstan and Kazakhstan–Russia Business Councils, as well as a business networking exchange.