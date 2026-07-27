Uzbekistan, China deepen investment ties at business forum

Photo: the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Uzbekistan and China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region explored new investment opportunities in mining, renewable energy, manufacturing and other sectors.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan following the Uzbekistan-China Business Forum in Tashkent, as the two sides sought to expand economic cooperation.

The forum brought together representatives of Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, government agencies, industry associations and a delegation from China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, along with executives from 22 Chinese companies operating in metallurgy, energy, logistics, biotechnology, automotive manufacturing and the food industry.

Participants discussed prospects for launching joint projects in mining, green energy, agriculture, healthcare, advanced technologies, industrial cooperation and export-oriented manufacturing.

"The forum served as a platform for establishing direct business contacts, developing investment initiatives and advancing joint projects," the ministry said.

The meeting comes amid rapidly expanding economic ties between Uzbekistan and China. According to the ministry, bilateral trade has tripled over the past five years and approached $18 billion by the end of 2025, while cumulative Chinese foreign direct investment has increased fivefold to $17 billion.

More than 6,000 enterprises with Chinese capital are currently operating in Uzbekistan, reflecting China's growing role as one of the country's leading trade and investment partners.

"The participants reviewed opportunities for implementing projects in the mining industry, green energy, agriculture, healthcare, modern technologies, industrial cooperation and export-oriented production," the ministry said.

The forum provided a venue for businesses and government officials to strengthen commercial ties and identify new areas for cooperation between Uzbekistan and China's Inner Mongolia region.

China has become Uzbekistan's largest trading partner and one of its biggest sources of foreign investment. The latest business forum underscores Tashkent's continued efforts to attract Chinese investment into strategic sectors, including mining, renewable energy, advanced manufacturing and logistics, while promoting export-oriented industrial development.