Kyrgyz presidential official highlights SCO Media Forum’s role in information security

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 27. Bishkek is hosting the 2026 Media and Think Tank Forum of the SCO, which will mark an important stage in strengthening information security, developing intellectual cooperation and expanding interaction among member states, Head of the Information Policy Service of the Kyrgyz Presidential Administration Dayyrbek Orunbekov said, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

He made the remark at the at the opening ceremony of the forum. Orunbekov noted that the modern world has entered an era where information and technology play a decisive role, while the rapid spread of data has significantly increased the responsibility of media outlets and the expert community.

According to him, information today is one of the most powerful tools influencing public opinion and the future of states. In this regard, he stressed the importance of combining the in-depth analytical approach of research institutions with the speed, accuracy and objectivity of journalism.

"I am convinced that joint work between analysts and media representatives will serve as a reliable safeguard against information manipulation and the spread of unreliable data, while the public will receive only verified facts," Orunbekov said.

He also stated that Kyrgyzstan remains committed to the principles of openness, mutual respect and constructive dialogue, and intends to further develop information, cultural, humanitarian, trade and economic ties within the SCO framework.

According to the head of the Information Policy Service, objective journalism and professional analysis help communicate to the global audience the importance of major infrastructure, transport and investment projects implemented by SCO countries.

Orunbekov expressed confidence that the current forum would serve as a platform for exchanging new ideas, implementing creative initiatives and developing joint approaches to further cooperation. He noted that Bishkek has brought together leading media representatives, prominent journalists and analysts from SCO countries.

Concluding his remarks, he stressed that every proposal and initiative put forward by forum participants would contribute to further strengthening cooperation within the organisation and bring it to a new level.

The first-ever SCO Media and Think Tank Forum is being held in Bishkek. The event is organised by Kyrgyzstan’s national information agency Kabar and China’s Xinhua News Agency. The forum brings together around 250 participants from 26 countries, including heads of leading news agencies, journalists, representatives of think tanks, academic institutions, government bodies and international organisations. The main theme of the forum is "SCO in a New Era: From Mutual Understanding to Practical Cooperation."

During plenary sessions and thematic discussions, participants are addressing the development of international information cooperation, digital transformation of media, humanitarian interaction and current challenges facing the global information space.