President of CAICC proposes to establish SCO International Trade and Investment Chamber

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 27. President of the Central Asian International Chamber of Commerce (CAICC), Maksat Chakiev, has proposed to establish SCO International Trade and Investment Chamber.

During the plenary session of the Forum of Mass Media and Analytical Centers of the SCO, held in Bishkek, Chakiev presented a number of proposals aimed at expanding economic interaction between states and members of the organization.

Speaking before the forum participants, he emphasized that in the conditions of modern global challenges, political trust should find a practical reflection in effective economic mechanisms that stimulate the development of trade, investment activity and transport interconnection.

According to Chakiev, the world economy is experiencing a period of increased instability - logistics chains are broken, trade barriers are strengthened, and the usual routes are becoming less reliable. In such conditions, it is the trust between the countries that acquires the key importance for sustainable economic development.

One of the proposals of the head of the Central Asian International Chamber of Commerce was the creation of the Central Economic Space, which will unite transport corridors, production chains, energy infrastructure, and financial mechanisms of the states of the region and partner countries.

In addition, Chakiev took the initiative to form the International Trade and Investment Chamber of the SCO. In his opinion, such a structure will be able to unite national and regional chambers of commerce, business associations, and companies of states — members of the organization, becoming a permanent platform for the coordination of trade, economic, and investment cooperation.

"The SCO International Chamber of Commerce should become a practical and operational platform that will facilitate the interaction of the business community and the implementation of joint economic projects," Chakiev noted.

He also reported that the Central Asian International Chamber of Commerce is ready to initiate the creation of such a permanent cooperation mechanism.

The first-ever SCO Media and Think Tank Forum is being held in Bishkek. The event is organised by Kyrgyzstan’s national information agency Kabar and China’s Xinhua News Agency. The forum brings together around 250 participants from 26 countries, including heads of leading news agencies, journalists, representatives of think tanks, academic institutions, government bodies and international organisations. The main theme of the forum is "SCO in a New Era: From Mutual Understanding to Practical Cooperation."

During plenary sessions and thematic discussions, participants are addressing the development of international information cooperation, digital transformation of media, humanitarian interaction and current challenges facing the global information space.