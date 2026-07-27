Oil flows through BTC pipeline via Türkiye down 5.2% in June

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27. Oil shipments through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline across Türkiye dropped in June 2026, as compared to the same period in 2025, according to data released by Turkish state pipeline operator BOTAŞ.

BTC shipments via Türkiye totaled 16.398 million barrels in June, down 5.2% from 17.297 million barrels in the same month a year earlier.

"In the first six months of 2026, 96.934 million barrels of oil were transported through the Turkish section of the BTC pipeline," said BOTAŞ.

For the whole of 2025, oil throughput via the Turkish section of BTC stood at 206.434 million barrels, compared with 224.142 million barrels in 2024, a decline of 7.9%.

BTC Co.'s shareholders are SOCAR (32.97%), bp (30.10%), MOL (8.90%), TPAO (6.53%), Eni (5.00%), TotalEnergies (5.00%), ITOCHU (3.40%), ONGC Videsh (3.10%), ExxonMobil (2.50%) and INPEX (2.50%).

On July 1, BTC Co. announced that operatorship of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan export oil pipeline had been transferred from BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited to SOCAR Midstream Operations (SMO), a subsidiary of Azerbaijan's state energy company SOCAR.

The transfer covers the pipeline's operations in Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye as well as overall management responsibilities for the BTC system and joint operational functions previously performed by bp for both the BTC pipeline and the South Caucasus Pipeline.

The transfer does not include facilities at the Sangachal Terminal in Azerbaijan, where bp remains the operator. The ownership structure of BTC Co. remains unchanged.