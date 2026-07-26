Iran says attack on its commercial vessel "cannot go unanswered"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. Iran has condemned what it described as a Ukrainian attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, saying the incident "cannot go unanswered."

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi made the remarks in a post on his official X account.

"Zelenskyy has attacked an Iranian commercial vessel, killing a sailor. A blatant UN Charter violation done at Israel's behest to drag Europe into its war," Araghchi wrote.

According to the Iranian foreign minister, he conveyed Tehran's position during telephone conversations with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. "In calls with EU High Rep Kallas and FM Lavrov, made clear that what the freeloader in Kyiv did CANNOT GO UNANSWERED," Araghchi stated.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry released a statement condemning the attack. According to the Iranian side, the incident occurred on the morning of July 25. The vessel was damaged in the attack, with one sailor killed and another injured.

Tehran said it views the incident as a violation of Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter and "an act of aggression" that could further escalate the conflict.

Iran also reiterated that it has not been involved in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and called on the UN Security Council, European countries and all UN member states to assess the incident.