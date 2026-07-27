Kazakhstan expands toll road network with new routes and transport upgrades

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Kazakhstan is expanding its toll road network by 33% in 2026 with six new routes totaling 1,600 kilometers, bringing the total length of toll roads in the country to 6,500 kilometers.

This is reflected in the statement published by the government of Kazakhstan.

The new toll sections include the Karaganda–Balkhash, Burylbaytal–Kurty, Aktobe–Kandyagash, Taldykorgan–Oskemen, Atyrau–Astrakhan and Merke–Shu routes.

In 2026, Kazakhstan is carrying out construction and repair works on 11,000 kilometers of roads. The program includes 3,400 kilometers of new construction and reconstruction on national highways, 5,000 kilometers of major and medium repairs on national roads, and 2,400 kilometers of local road improvements.

The country is also expanding digital monitoring systems for road management. An automated weight and dimension control system with 83 stations has been deployed nationwide and integrated with the unified platform for registering violations, allowing fines for violations to be issued automatically.

Kazakhstan is simultaneously developing aviation infrastructure. The country's fleet currently includes 111 aircraft, with one Airbus A321neo and two Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft expected to be added in 2026. International air connectivity covers 32 countries through 158 routes, with a total frequency of 915 flights per week.

Eight airport infrastructure projects are being implemented in 2026, including the restoration of Arkalyk airport, construction of new airports in Zaysan, Katon-Karagai and Kenderly, the construction of a second runway at Shymkent airport, modernization of the terminal in Almaty, reconstruction works in Urdzhar and runway upgrades in Pavlodar.

Trend's analysis shows that Kazakhstan's expansion of road infrastructure, toll networks and airport capacity reflects a broader effort to improve domestic connectivity and strengthen the country's position in regional transport flows.

The increase in toll road coverage from around 4,900 kilometers to 6,500 kilometers represents a significant expansion of the country's transport infrastructure. Toll roads provide an additional mechanism for financing maintenance and operations, creating an alternative revenue stream alongside traditional public funding and supporting the long-term sustainability of road assets.

The selection of new toll routes also reflects Kazakhstan's focus on improving links between key regions and transport corridors. The Atyrau–Astrakhan route strengthens connectivity in western Kazakhstan and supports links toward the Caspian transport area, while the Taldykorgan–Oskemen section improves connections in the country's eastern regions. The Aktobe–Kandyagash route enhances transport links in the north-western part of Kazakhstan.

The deployment of automated weight and dimension control systems is another element of transport sector modernization. Overloaded vehicles remain one of the factors affecting road durability, and digital monitoring can help improve compliance with weight restrictions and reduce pressure on road infrastructure. The integration of these systems with automated enforcement platforms also reflects Kazakhstan's broader digitalization of public services.

Kazakhstan's transport development is also taking place amid growing international interest in its role as a logistics hub connecting Asia and Europe. Earlier, Commercial Director of Estonian Railways (Eesti Raudtee) Arthur Raichmann told Trend that transit logistics cooperation with Kazakhstan had become a strategic priority for the company, highlighting the potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).

"To achieve mutually beneficial growth, we remain committed to deepening cooperation at all levels, including our engagement with the TITR," Raichmann said.

According to Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), rail freight transportation between Kazakhstan and Estonia increased 2.1 times in 2025, reaching 382,400 tonnes. Exports amounted to 313,700 tonnes, up 2.6 times year-on-year, while imports totaled 29,700 tonnes, increasing by 30.2%.

The aviation investment program follows a similar approach, combining upgrades at major airports with the development of regional air infrastructure. Modernization of facilities in Almaty and Shymkent is aimed at improving capacity at major transport hubs, while new and restored airports in Zaysan, Katon-Karagai and Kenderly could support regional connectivity and tourism development.