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Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

Economy News 26 July 2026 13:00 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market
Photo: Trend News Agency
Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Economic Journalist Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. This week, the manat’s exchange rate against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged.

According to Trend’s calculations based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the weighted average exchange rate for the week was 1.7000 manat.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate

July 13

1.7000

July 20

1.7000

July 14

1.7000

July 21

1.7000

July 15

1.7000

July 22

1.7000

July 16

1.7000

July 23

1.7000

July 17

1.7000

July 24

1.7000
Average price per week

1.7000

 Average price per week

1.7000

Over the past week, the official exchange rate of Azerbaijan’s national currency against the euro fell by 0.0111 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.00178 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 1.94082 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate

July 13

1.9387

 July 20

1.9456

July 14

1.9365

 July 21

1.9410
July 15

1.9443

 July 22

1.9394
July 16

1.9493

July 23

1.9436
July 17

1.9442

July 24

1.9345
Average price per week

1.9426

 Average price per week

1.94082

This week, the official exchange rate for 100 Russian rubles fell by 0.0034 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0281 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 2.17074 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against 100 Russian rubles

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate

July 13

2.2134

July 20

2.1745

July 14

2.2157

July 21

2.1685

July 15

2.1949

July 22

2.1670

July 16

2.1935

July 23

2.1726

July 17

2.1767

July 24

2.1711
Average price per week

2.19884

 Average price per week

2.17074

The official exchange rate against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.00012 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 0.03598 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the Turkish lira

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate

July 13

0.0362

July 20

0.0360

July 14

0.0361

July 21

0.0360

July 15

0.0361

July 22

0.0360

July 16

0.0361

July 23

0.0360

July 17

0.0360

July 24

0.0359
Average price per week

0.0361

 Average price per week

0.03598

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