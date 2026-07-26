Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. This week, the manat’s exchange rate against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged.
According to Trend’s calculations based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the weighted average exchange rate for the week was 1.7000 manat.
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|
July 13
|
1.7000
|
July 20
|
1.7000
|
July 14
|
1.7000
|
July 21
|
1.7000
|
July 15
|
1.7000
|
July 22
|
1.7000
|
July 16
|
1.7000
|
July 23
|
1.7000
|
July 17
|
1.7000
|
July 24
|
1.7000
|Average price per week
|
1.7000
|Average price per week
|
1.7000
Over the past week, the official exchange rate of Azerbaijan’s national currency against the euro fell by 0.0111 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.00178 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 1.94082 manat per euro.
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|
July 13
|
1.9387
|July 20
|
1.9456
|
July 14
|
1.9365
|July 21
|
1.9410
|July 15
|
1.9443
|July 22
|
1.9394
|July 16
|
1.9493
|
July 23
|
1.9436
|July 17
|
1.9442
|
July 24
|
1.9345
|Average price per week
|
1.9426
|Average price per week
|
1.94082
This week, the official exchange rate for 100 Russian rubles fell by 0.0034 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0281 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 2.17074 manat per 100 rubles.
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against 100 Russian rubles
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|
July 13
|
2.2134
|
July 20
|
2.1745
|
July 14
|
2.2157
|
July 21
|
2.1685
|
July 15
|
2.1949
|
July 22
|
2.1670
|
July 16
|
2.1935
|
July 23
|
2.1726
|
July 17
|
2.1767
|
July 24
|
2.1711
|Average price per week
|
2.19884
|Average price per week
|
2.17074
The official exchange rate against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.00012 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 0.03598 manat per lira.
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the Turkish lira
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|
July 13
|
0.0362
|
July 20
|
0.0360
|
July 14
|
0.0361
|
July 21
|
0.0360
|
July 15
|
0.0361
|
July 22
|
0.0360
|
July 16
|
0.0361
|
July 23
|
0.0360
|
July 17
|
0.0360
|
July 24
|
0.0359
|Average price per week
|
0.0361
|Average price per week
|
0.03598