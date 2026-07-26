Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. This week, the manat’s exchange rate against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged.

According to Trend’s calculations based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the weighted average exchange rate for the week was 1.7000 manat.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate July 13 1.7000 July 20 1.7000 July 14 1.7000 July 21 1.7000 July 15 1.7000 July 22 1.7000 July 16 1.7000 July 23 1.7000 July 17 1.7000 July 24 1.7000 Average price per week 1.7000 Average price per week 1.7000

Over the past week, the official exchange rate of Azerbaijan’s national currency against the euro fell by 0.0111 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.00178 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 1.94082 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate July 13 1.9387 July 20 1.9456 July 14 1.9365 July 21 1.9410 July 15 1.9443 July 22 1.9394 July 16 1.9493 July 23 1.9436 July 17 1.9442 July 24 1.9345 Average price per week 1.9426 Average price per week 1.94082

This week, the official exchange rate for 100 Russian rubles fell by 0.0034 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0281 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 2.17074 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against 100 Russian rubles

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate July 13 2.2134 July 20 2.1745 July 14 2.2157 July 21 2.1685 July 15 2.1949 July 22 2.1670 July 16 2.1935 July 23 2.1726 July 17 2.1767 July 24 2.1711 Average price per week 2.19884 Average price per week 2.17074

The official exchange rate against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.00012 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 0.03598 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the Turkish lira