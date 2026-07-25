Azerbaijan highlights persistent energy efficiency challenges at UN

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. The transition to clean energy has become a defining element of sustainable development, climate action and long-term energy security, the third secretary of the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the UN Gamar Safarova said during an informal interactive dialogue on “Accelerating the Global Energy Transition: Advancing Renewables, Energy Efficiency and International Cooperation”.

"While important progress has been made in expanding renewable energy and improving energy efficiency, significant challenges remain. Closing investment gaps, modernizing grid infrastructure, expanding energy storage, and ensuring access to affordable finance and technology are essential to enable all countries, particularly developing countries, to benefit from the opportunities of the energy transition.

In this context, international cooperation and effective partnerships remain indispensable. Azerbaijan believes that cross-border cooperation and multinational partnerships can play an important role in strengthening energy security while advancing global climate objectives.

As the COP29 Presidency, Azerbaijan has worked to strengthen international cooperation and advance implementation across key areas of climate action. Under the Baku Climate Unity Pact, key breakthroughs were achieved across all pillars, from long-awaited progress on operationalizing high-integrity carbon to agreement on a new collective climate finance goal for the first time in the history of the UNFCCC and making the Fund for responding to Loss and Damage fully operational.

Recognizing that the rapid deployment of renewable energy must be accompanied by modern and resilient electricity systems, Azerbaijan also launched the COP29 Global Energy Storage and Grids Pledge Initiative, which promotes stronger investment in electricity grids and energy storage as essential enablers of a secure, reliable and resilient clean energy transition.

At the national level, Azerbaijan is pursuing an ambitious energy diversification agenda, guided by its national development strategy “Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development” which identifies building a clean environment and a country of green growth as one of the country's five national priorities. In line with this vision, Azerbaijan continues to expand renewable energy generation through large-scale solar, wind and hydropower projects across different regions, including the liberated territories. Azerbaijan's post-conflict reconstruction and development efforts likewise demonstrate its commitment to green growth and sustainability. Guided by the principles of environmental stewardship and climate resilience, these efforts incorporate modern urban planning, renewable energy solutions, resilient infrastructure, and innovative smart city and smart village concepts.

Accelerating the global energy transition requires practical action, strengthened partnerships and sustained investment in renewable energy, energy efficiency, grids and enabling infrastructure. Azerbaijan remains committed to advancing a clean environment and green growth through investments in renewable energy, resilient infrastructure cooperation, and stands ready to work with all partners to advance an inclusive, resilient and sustainable energy future that benefits all," Gamar Safarova said.