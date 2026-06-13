Turkmenistan, Austria discuss AI, digitalization cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Turkmenistan and Austria have identified artificial intelligence, digitalization, and the green economy as promising areas of bilateral cooperation.

This was announced in a report by the press service of the Turkmen government published on June 12, following the 13th meeting of the Joint Turkmen-Austrian Commission.

“High-tech sectors such as the green economy, digitalization, and artificial intelligence have been identified as particularly promising areas for cooperation,” the report says.

According to the report, growing interest in partnership is also being seen in the development of urban infrastructure, water treatment technologies, and the banking sector.

Earlier in April 2026, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (Parliament) of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited Austria, where he held talks focused on expanding cooperation in energy, transport, and investment, as well as strengthening ties with European partners, according to the press release published by the press service of the Turkmen government on April 11.

“High-tech sectors, including green energy, digitalization, and artificial intelligence, have been identified as promising areas for cooperation. Turkmenistan has shown great interest in Austria’s experience in developing urban infrastructure, water treatment technologies, and the banking sector. Collaboration in these areas will enable the introduction of innovative solutions into the national economy, promote its diversification, and ensure sustainable development,” the press release says.