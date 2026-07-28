Iran expresses support for joint diplomatic efforts to restore regional stability

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Iran supports joint diplomatic efforts to restore stability in the region.

This was announced by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi in a separate phone conversation with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi and Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan.

"Joint diplomatic efforts and strengthening cooperation are necessary to eliminate the unstable situation in the Strait of Hormuz as a result of U.S. attacks and restore stability in the region," he said.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation.

A peace memorandum was signed between Iran and the U.S. on June 18. The memorandum was signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and U.S. President Donald Trump. The memorandum came into effect on June 19.

Meanwhile, the latest escalation in U.S.-Iranian relations began on July 8. On that day, for the first time since the signing of the memorandum between Washington and Tehran, the U.S. military carried out several waves of strikes on Iranian territory, claiming that this was in response to an attack on a merchant ship in the Strait of Hormuz. On the same day, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the end of the ceasefire with Iran. In response, Tehran began attacking U.S. facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Oman.