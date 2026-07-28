Turkmen president receives Iran's roads minister in Ashgabat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov discussed expanding economic cooperation with Iran during talks in Ashgabat.

This was reflected in a press release published by the Turkmen Foreign Ministry on July 28.

The talks were held with Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh Malvajerd. "The activities of the commission are aimed at identifying new opportunities and areas of partnership and facilitating the implementation of agreements reached at the highest level," the press service said, referring to the role of the Turkmen-Iranian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

According to the ministry, the sides emphasized that the commission remains a key mechanism for expanding bilateral cooperation. Berdimuhamedov also expressed confidence that the Iranian minister's meetings with Turkmen officials would contribute to the further development of interstate relations.

The parties also noted the importance of the recent visit of Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (Parliamnet) of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Iran and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation based on mutual respect and good-neighborly relations.

Meanwhile, Iran is one of Turkmenistan's longest-standing regional partners, with bilateral cooperation spanning energy, transport, trade, and border connectivity. The two countries share a 1,100-kilometer border and maintain an institutional dialogue through a Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, which regularly reviews progress across sectors ranging from gas and electricity to transport, customs, agriculture, and investment. During the commission's latest meeting in Tehran in 2025, the sides also discussed the creation of cross-border trade and economic zones to stimulate bilateral commerce.

Energy remains a cornerstone of the relationship. In recent years, Ashgabat and Tehran have expanded cooperation on natural gas supplies, including swap arrangements and discussions on direct exports and transit through Iran to third-country markets. The two sides have also advanced cooperation in electricity transmission and maritime transport, while recent high-level meetings resulted in agreements covering natural gas, customs cooperation, port partnerships between Turkmenbashi and Amirabad, and intergovernmental cooperation plans.

Transport and logistics have become another major pillar of bilateral ties as both countries seek to strengthen regional connectivity. Turkmenistan and Iran have been working to increase cargo flows across their shared border, improve road, rail, and port links, and enhance multimodal transport routes connecting Central Asia with the Persian Gulf and broader international markets.