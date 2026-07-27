Azerbaijan's MEDIA reacts to Iran's decision, calls illegal activities of some media entities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. The Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) has reacted to Iran's decision and considered the activities of some Iranian media entities illegal.

This is reflected in the agency's statement regarding the inclusion of some foreign media entities, including AzTV, in the list of "hostile media organizations" by the Ministry of Intelligence of Iran and the threat of criminal liability to persons cooperating with these entities.

The statement noted that Azerbaijan, in addition to being committed to protecting the professional activities of journalists, also ensures the application of the principle of reciprocity. The statement pointed out that, according to Article 11.4 of the law "On media", if special restrictions are imposed on the professional activities of journalists included in the Media Register by other states, the same restrictions may be imposed on journalists from that state in Azerbaijan.

MEDIA emphasized that, taking into account the relevant provisions of the law and the principle of reciprocity, the activities of the Iranian "Sahar" TV channel and the "Mehr" news agency, as well as the representatives of these media entities, which operate contrary to the national interests of Azerbaijan and conduct propaganda against the country's sovereignty, constitutional order, territorial integrity and national security, are considered illegal.

The agency called on all media entities and journalists operating in Azerbaijan to refrain from cooperation with those media organizations and their related representatives that operate against the national interests of the country.

The statement also noted that international cooperation in the media field should be carried out only on the basis of the principles of mutual respect and professional independence of journalists.