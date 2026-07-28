Kazakhstan presents coal chemistry projects to Chinese investors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Kazakhstan has presented promising coal chemistry and oil and gas chemistry projects to Chinese investors, the press service of the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan reports.

Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Energy Sanzhar Zharkeshov held a meeting with representatives of leading Chinese chemical companies interested in implementing investment projects in the coal chemistry and petrochemical sectors.

“During the meeting, the vice minister emphasized that the development of the coal chemistry industry is one of the priority areas of Kazakhstan’s industrial policy. According to him, coal chemistry has significant potential to create high-value-added products, promote deeper coal processing, increase the country’s export potential and establish new high-tech industries,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Kazakh side presented ongoing and potential projects in the coal chemistry and oil and gas chemistry sectors, as well as outlined promising areas for further investment cooperation.

Special attention was paid to existing state support measures for investors, including mechanisms for facilitating investment projects, tax and investment incentives, infrastructure provision and other tools aimed at creating a favorable investment climate.

Meanwhile, earlier today, at a government meeting, Kazakhstan’s Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said that 2,418 MW of new energy capacity is planned to be commissioned in 2026 under the National Project “Modernization of the Energy and Utilities Sectors.”

According to the minister, the project envisages the launch of new generation facilities with a total capacity of 7.3 GW by 2029.