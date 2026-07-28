Kyrgyz-Uzbek economic ties evolve beyond trade expansion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. The Kyrgyz-Uzbek Business Forum, scheduled for July 28 in Bishkek, represents more than another networking event for regional companies. Coming after a week of intensive government consultations, business meetings and high-level political contacts, the forum illustrates how Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan are steadily transforming improved political relations into a broader framework for industrial cooperation, investment and regional economic integration.

While business forums have become increasingly common across Central Asia, the sequence of events leading up to the Bishkek gathering suggests a more coordinated strategy. Rather than focusing solely on expanding bilateral trade, both governments are placing greater emphasis on creating joint production facilities, attracting investment and integrating their economies through long-term industrial partnerships.

One of the clearest indications of this shift came on July 20, when an Uzbek delegation led by Deputy Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade Khurram Teshabayev visited Bishkek for talks with Kyrgyz officials and business representatives. The discussions went beyond trade promotion, centering on expanding the portfolio of the Uzbek-Kyrgyz Development Fund, accelerating financing for new manufacturing projects and advancing plans for a textile and garment cluster and an industrial-logistics centre in Kyrgyzstan's Osh region. The visit also laid the groundwork for a large-scale business forum bringing together hundreds of entrepreneurs from both countries.

The focus on the Development Fund is particularly significant. Initially established to support bilateral investment, the fund is increasingly emerging as one of the principal instruments for financing industrial cooperation. By directing capital toward manufacturing projects rather than short-term commercial transactions, both governments appear to be encouraging the creation of shared production capacity capable of generating higher value-added exports.

The partnership also reflects the complementary nature of the two economies. Uzbekistan remains the region's larger economic engine, with nominal GDP projected at $139.2 billion in 2026, compared with $22.2 billion for Kyrgyzstan. Uzbekistan also generates substantially greater agricultural output, with agriculture expected to contribute $23.2 billion in value added this year, versus $1.65 billion in Kyrgyzstan. At the same time, Kyrgyzstan has demonstrated strong industrial momentum, recording 9.4% industrial production growth in 2025, compared with 7.2%in Uzbekistan, suggesting opportunities for expanding cross-border manufacturing and supply-chain integration.

Macroeconomic fundamentals also support deeper cooperation. Uzbekistan's relatively low public debt, estimated at 10.5% of GDP in 2025, provides greater fiscal space for infrastructure and industrial investment, while both countries post comparable Human Capital Index scores, 0.62 for Uzbekistan and 0.61 for Kyrgyzstan, highlighting a broadly similar level of workforce development that could facilitate technology transfer and joint production projects.

Business engagement has also become increasingly central to bilateral cooperation. This trend was evident during the Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan business forum held in Bishkek, which brought together more than 200 entrepreneurs, government officials and business associations from both countries. The forum featured business-to-business (B2B) negotiations covering construction materials, agriculture, food processing, textiles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, electrical equipment, furniture manufacturing, logistics, tourism and other industries. According to Uzbekistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, participants discussed expanding exports, establishing joint manufacturing ventures and implementing new investment projects, with several agreements reached on developing new commercial partnerships and production initiatives. Although the financial value of the agreements was not disclosed, the event demonstrated the growing role of direct business engagement in translating political commitments into practical economic cooperation.

The range of sectors represented at the forum is equally noteworthy. Manufacturing, textiles, agriculture, logistics, pharmaceuticals, construction materials and information technology consistently appear among the priorities of bilateral discussions, suggesting that both governments have identified industries with the greatest potential for developing regional value chains. Rather than focusing solely on increasing trade in finished goods, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan increasingly appear to be pursuing a model centred on joint production, industrial localisation and cross-border supply chains capable of supporting long-term economic integration.

High-level political engagement continues to underpin this economic agenda. On July 23, the foreign ministers of both countries reviewed preparations for Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's upcoming state visit to Kyrgyzstan, with discussions focusing on trade, transport connectivity and the implementation of previously agreed bilateral initiatives. The following day, Mirziyoyev and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov reaffirmed their commitment to expanding trade, supporting industrial cooperation through the Joint Fund and advancing major regional infrastructure projects during a telephone conversation.

Taken together, these developments suggest that economic cooperation between the two neighbours is becoming increasingly institutionalised. Ministerial meetings are identifying priority projects, development finance is being directed toward manufacturing, business forums are connecting companies, while high-level diplomacy provides the political framework necessary to sustain long-term cooperation.

This evolution reflects a broader trend across Central Asia, where governments are increasingly viewing regional integration not only through the lens of trade liberalisation but also through industrial collaboration and investment. Faced with growing competition for foreign capital and the need to diversify their economies, countries across the region are seeking to strengthen intra-regional supply chains, improve transport connectivity and encourage joint ventures capable of serving larger export markets.

Taken together, these developments suggest that Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan are entering a more mature phase of economic cooperation, in which trade expansion is increasingly supported by investment, industrial policy and coordinated government action. Rather than relying solely on growing commercial exchange, both countries appear to be laying the institutional foundations for long-term integration through joint financing mechanisms, cross-border manufacturing projects and closer business engagement. The upcoming business forum is therefore likely to serve not only as a venue for signing commercial agreements but also as a barometer of how effectively political commitments are being translated into tangible economic outcomes. Its success will ultimately be measured less by the number of participating companies than by the implementation of the projects and partnerships it helps generate.