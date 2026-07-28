Vladimir Putin makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. On July 28, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

This was reported by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.

The leaders discussed topical issues on the bilateral and international agenda, highlighting the constructive nature of Russia-Azerbaijan relations and the ongoing intensified dialogue between the governments and relevant agencies.

The heads of state reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further expanding beneficial cooperation.