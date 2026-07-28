South Korea's KDHC eyes energy project in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Officials in Uzbekistan's Fergana Region and South Korea's Korea District Heating Corporation (KDHC) discussed a potential investment project to build a combined electricity and heat generation plant in the region.

This was reflected in the statement by the Fergana Regional Administration following a meeting between Mirzokhid Ubaydullayev, First Deputy Governor of Fergana Region, and a South Korean delegation led by Kim Bongyun, General Manager of Korea District Heating Corporation.

According to the regional administration, the proposed project would focus on establishing a facility capable of producing both electricity and thermal energy to support the region's growing energy demand.

The sides also reviewed KDHC's experience in district heating and cooling systems, cogeneration technology and the integration of renewable energy sources, discussing how those technologies could be adapted for use in Fergana.

"The meeting focused on a prospective investment project aimed at establishing an electricity and heat generation facility in Fergana Region," the regional administration said. "The parties also discussed the practical aspects of applying Korea District Heating Corporation's expertise in district heating, cogeneration and renewable energy technologies in the region."

The sides agreed to prepare a detailed action plan and implement the project in phases, the statement said.

The discussions come as Uzbekistan accelerates efforts to modernize its energy infrastructure and diversify power generation through foreign investment and advanced technologies. The government has prioritized expanding cogeneration and district heating systems to improve energy efficiency while increasing the share of cleaner energy sources in the country's power mix.

South Korean companies have become increasingly active in Uzbekistan's energy sector, participating in projects ranging from renewable energy development to infrastructure modernization, as the two countries deepen economic and investment cooperation.