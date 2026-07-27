Tajikistan and France discuss expanding bilateral cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Tajikistan and France discussed the development of comprehensive cooperation in various areas.

According to a statement by the Tajik Foreign Ministry, the discussions took place during a meeting on July 27, 2026 between Tajikistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, and France's Ambassador to Tajikistan, Elsa Pignol, on the occasion of the completion of her diplomatic mission.

"The interlocutors expressed satisfaction with the current level of cooperation between the two countries and paid particular attention to economic, investment, educational, and cultural cooperation during the meeting," the ministry said in a statement.

The foreign minister thanked Ambassador Pignol for her contribution to strengthening the friendly relations between Tajikistan and France and wished her success in her future endeavors.