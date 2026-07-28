Uzbekistan, Argentina aim to boost business links

Photo: The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Uzbekistan and Argentina discussed expanding trade, investment and business cooperation.

This was reflected in the statement by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan following a meeting between Alisher Shaikhov, adviser to the chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, and Enrique Ignacio Ferrer Vieira, Argentina's newly appointed ambassador to Uzbekistan.

Shaikhov congratulated Ferrer Vieira on his appointment and expressed confidence that bilateral ties would continue to develop, according to the statement.

The sides discussed measures to strengthen trade and economic relations, expand investment cooperation and promote closer engagement between the business communities of the two countries.

According to the chamber, the talks also identified opportunities to broaden cooperation in agriculture, food processing, textiles, footwear manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, electrical engineering, jewelry production, the chemical industry, tourism, healthcare and education.

"The parties expressed their readiness to continue practical cooperation on these initiatives, intensify contacts between the business communities and support the implementation of joint projects," the statement said.

The meeting also focused on ways to facilitate direct business-to-business contacts and explore new areas of commercial cooperation between Uzbek and Argentine companies.

Uzbekistan has been seeking to diversify its trade and investment partnerships beyond its traditional markets, while expanding economic ties with countries in Latin America through increased business engagement and sector-specific cooperation.