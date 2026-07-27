Austria's Trenkwalder weighs Uzbekistan BPO expansion

Photo: the Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Austria-based HR and business process outsourcing (BPO) provider Trenkwalder Group is considering launching outsourcing and back-office operations in Uzbekistan, starting with a team of about 100 specialists.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan.

The proposal was discussed during a meeting between Digital Technologies Minister Sherzod Shermatov and Emrah Dinç, Director of Operational Excellence at Trenkwalder Group, on the sidelines of the Global Business Services Forum 2026 (GBSF 2026).

According to the ministry, the sides discussed the company's potential entry into the Uzbek market, including plans to establish recruitment, outsourcing and back-office service centers serving international clients.

As an initial phase, Trenkwalder is evaluating the launch of a team of 100 specialists, with the possibility of expanding its operations over time.

IT Park Uzbekistan presented the country's investment incentives for export-oriented business service centers, highlighting the availability of skilled workers, government support measures and conditions designed to attract international technology and outsourcing companies.

The parties also discussed operational planning, scaling BPO activities and a roadmap for the company's market entry.

Founded in 1985, Trenkwalder Group operates in 16 European countries through approximately 200 offices, employs more than 20,000 people, and generates annual revenue exceeding €700 million (about $796.5 million). The company is among the leading HR service providers in Austria and Hungary and is part of the Droege Group investment company.

If implemented, the project would further Uzbekistan's efforts to position itself as a regional hub for business process outsourcing and global business services by attracting international companies and expanding exports of knowledge-based services.