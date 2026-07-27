SOCAR tallies its drilling, production, refining and export figures for 2Q2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. SOCAR has announced drilling, production, refining and export figures for the second quarter of 2026.

This is reflected in the information published by SOCAR.

According to the information, in the second quarter of the current year, drilling activities carried out by SOCAR increased by 32.3% compared to the same period last year and amounted to 24,000 meters. As many as 1.7 million tons of oil and 1.8 billion cubic meters of gas were produced from the fields operated by the company independently or as a major shareholder. Gas production in the country grew by 1% compared to the same period in 2025 and amounted to 12.8 billion cubic meters. In total, more than 6.6 million tons of crude oil were produced in Azerbaijan in the second quarter of the current year.

The information noted that during the reporting period, SOCAR exported more than 3.3 million tons of oil to foreign markets. This includes the volumes of oil produced by the company with its own capabilities, as well as the profit shares of the Azerbaijani state and SOCAR from oil produced by international consortia operating in Azerbaijan. The country's natural gas exports amounted to 6.3 billion cubic meters, while consumption was about 2.5 billion cubic meters. Natural gas exports increased by 0.5%, while consumption rose by 4.9%.

Besides, according to the information, in the reporting period, SOCAR refined more than 1.4 million tons of oil and 679 million cubic meters of gas. A total of 556,400 tons of oil, petrochemical, and gas-chemical products produced at SOCAR's enterprises in Azerbaijan were exported to foreign markets.