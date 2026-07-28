Kazakhstan expects 1.3 bln kWh electricity surplus by end of 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Kazakhstan expects to achieve an electricity surplus of around 1.3 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) by the end of 2027 through the commissioning of new power generation capacity, Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov said at a government meeting.

This was announced by the government's press service.

According to the minister, Kazakhstan plans to commission 2,418 MW of new power generation capacity in 2026 under the National Project for the Modernization of the Energy and Utilities Sectors.

Overall, the national project provides for the commissioning of 7.3 GW of new generation capacity by 2029, with total investments estimated at 6.2 trillion tenge. The program includes 6,484 MW of newly added capacity and the replacement of 825 MW of existing generation assets.

In 2027, Kazakhstan plans to commission about 825 MW of additional capacity. The projects include five gas turbine units with a combined capacity of 210 MW at the Zhambyl State District Power Plant (GRES) and a 160 MW combined-cycle gas turbine unit at MAEK LLP.

"The commissioning of these facilities will make it possible to fully meet the economy's electricity demand from the beginning of 2027, while by the end of 2027 they will ensure an electricity surplus of around 1.3 billion kWh," Akkenzhenov said.

The minister also noted that the national project provides for the commissioning of more than 4 GW of additional generating capacity during 2028–2029.