CPC restarts Tengiz-Novorossiysk oil pipeline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) has restarted operations on the Tengiz-Novorossiysk oil pipeline, the company said.

"CPC facilities are operating normally. Further loading operations at the Marine Terminal will be carried out in accordance with the current situation and based on confirmed tanker nominations from shippers," the company said in a statement.

The consortium also confirmed earlier information released by Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy that crude oil transshipment at the CPC Marine Terminal has resumed, with two tankers already moored at the single-point mooring facilities for loading.

The CPC is a major international oil transportation project involving Russia, Kazakhstan and leading global energy companies. Its 1,500-kilometer pipeline transports crude oil primarily from Kazakhstan's Tengiz, Karachaganak and Kashagan fields, as well as from Russian producers. Around 80% of Kazakhstan's oil exports are transported through the CPC system.

On July 20, 2026, the tanker NELSA was struck by a drone while loading crude oil at the CPC's SPM-1 single-point mooring facility, causing a fire in the vessel's aft section. The incident occurred shortly after the marine terminal resumed operations following another drone attack on July 19, which affected the tankers ASIA and NISSOS IOS during loading. On July 23, Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy announced the temporary suspension of loading operations at the CPC Marine Terminal to ensure the safety of vessels, crews and the Black Sea environment.