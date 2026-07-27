Tajikistan, China Energy Overseas Investment discuss cooperation in energy sector

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Energy of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Tajikistan and China Energy Overseas Investment Co., Ltd. discussed the development of cooperation in the energy sector.

The discussions took place on July 27, 2026, in Dushanbe during a meeting between Tajikistan's Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Daler Juma, and Vice President of China Energy Overseas Investment Co., Ltd., Li Yahun.

"During the meeting, the parties discussed the development of cooperation in the energy sector, particularly the construction of a 200 MW solar power plant in the northern part of the country," the ministry said in a statement.

The two sides expressed their readiness to continue cooperation and strengthen their partnership to facilitate the implementation of the joint project.

Earlier, Tajikistan and China's China Gezhouba Group International Engineering Co., Ltd. discussed expanding cooperation in the energy sector, including the implementation of two hydropower projects.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, including prospects for cooperation on the implementation of the 160-MW Ayni hydropower plant and the 100-MW Yavan hydropower plant projects in the Zarafshan River basin," the statement said.

The sides reaffirmed their readiness to further develop mutually beneficial cooperation and advance the implementation of the two hydropower projects. They also expressed interest in continuing a constructive dialogue in this area.