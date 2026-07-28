Azerbaijani ombudsperson's representatives meet with repatriates from Syria (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Representatives of the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan held a meeting with citizens repatriated from Syria to Azerbaijan.

This is reflected in a report published on the official website of the Ombudsman's Office.

As a result of the phased and coordinated measures implemented by the Azerbaijani government, a total of 16 Azerbaijani citizens, including 7 women and 9 children, were brought to the country from Syria on July 18 and 19 of this year.

The report noted that the Ombudsperson's representatives met with the repatriates placed in the relevant institution of the Social Services Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population and learned about the status of ensuring their rights and current needs.

During the meeting, the repatriates were provided with detailed information about the protection of the rights and freedoms of women and children, as well as the activities and mandate of the Ombudsperson.

The head of the institution also presented information about the services provided by the employees in the rehabilitation of the repatriates. Based on the discussions held at the end of the meeting, relevant recommendations were given to the employees of the institution.