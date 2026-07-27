Kazakhstan ambassador concludes mission in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov received Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Beibut Atamkulov, on the completion of his diplomatic mission, thanking him for his contribution to strengthening bilateral ties.

This was reflected in the statement by the Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, Baxtiyor Saidov.

According to the ministry, Saidov praised Atamkulov's role in advancing cooperation during what he described as a pivotal period in relations between the two Central Asian neighbors.

The ministry noted that Atamkulov's tenure coincided with the signing of the Treaty on Allied Relations between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan on Dec. 22, 2022, a milestone that elevated bilateral ties.

Saidov expressed appreciation for the ambassador's efforts to promote friendship, good-neighborly relations and the allied partnership between the two countries.

The ministry also noted that Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev had awarded Atamkulov the Dustlik (Friendship) Order in recognition of his contribution to strengthening bilateral relations.

Saidov wished the outgoing ambassador success in his future endeavors and said Uzbekistan would continue to regard him as a close friend of the country.

Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have significantly expanded political, economic and transport cooperation in recent years following the signing of the allied relations treaty. The two countries have set ambitious targets for increasing bilateral trade and investment while deepening coordination on regional connectivity and Central Asian integration.