US delegation walks out of UN Security Council session during French statement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. The US delegation walked out of a UN Security Council meeting during a statement by France's representative.

The video footage of the meeting shows that after returning to the chamber, the US representative explained the move, saying: "That is why we walked out during France's intervention. This disingenuous grandstanding is tiresome, but we have tolerated it out of a sense of camaraderie and mutual respect as P5 members."

The French envoy responded by highlighting the long-standing alliance between the two countries, noting that the United States is celebrating its 250th anniversary this year and recalling France's historic role in the country's founding. He also referred to the recent illumination of the Statue of Liberty in New York to mark the occasion.

The dispute stemmed from a vote in the UN General Assembly three days earlier, when member states approved a second four-year term for UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk. His reappointment was backed by 144 countries, while 10 voted against and 13 abstained.

The United States, which has been a vocal critic of Türk, was among the countries opposing his reappointment. Following the vote, the French government posted a message on social media saying the United States was no longer "a beacon of human rights" and had become internationally isolated. The post included the hashtag #AmericaAlone.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz responded by accusing France of "coddling some of the world's human rights abusers."