Kazakhstan to audit over 2,400 km of roads under international safety standards

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Kazakhstan’s West Kazakhstan and Mangystau regions have launched a large-scale project to audit and inspect road safety using modern international approaches to assessing transport infrastructure, according to the country's Ministry of Transport.

The Kazakhstan Road Research Institute (KazDorNII) has started a comprehensive survey of more than 2,400 km of regional roads, according to the institute.

"The works will cover 2,414 km of roads, including 1,384 km in the West Kazakhstan Region and 1,030 km in the Mangystau Region. The main objective of the project is to identify road sections where engineering characteristics may require additional measures to improve road safety", the ministry said.

Unlike traditional road inspections, the audit provides a comprehensive assessment of road infrastructure. Specialists analyze road geometry, sight distances, pavement conditions, road markings, traffic signs, safety barriers, shoulders, pedestrian crossings, public transport stops, intersections and junctions to identify areas where additional engineering solutions may be required.

During the work, KazDorNII applies international experience in road infrastructure safety management. The methodology is based on practices of the Czech Republic developed with the participation of the Transport Research Centre (CDV) in Brno, one of Europe’s leading research institutions in the field of transport safety.

KazDorNII cooperates with the Czech institute under an existing memorandum, which provides for experience exchange, specialist training and the implementation of joint projects. CDV experts participated in the implementation of the European Union Directive 2008/96/EC on road infrastructure safety management in the Czech Republic and in the training of road safety auditors.

The survey is being conducted using a modern mobile road laboratory. The specialized diagnostic system automatically measures pavement longitudinal evenness, rut depth, creates a digital surface model, detects cracks, potholes, subsidence and other defects, and provides continuous photo and video recording of road infrastructure.

Based on the survey results, engineering recommendations will be prepared for each road section requiring additional measures aimed at improving traffic safety. All identified infrastructure features will be linked to geographic coordinates.

Following the completion of the work, a unified digital database and a map of road sections requiring priority attention in traffic safety planning will be created.

Experts note that the use of international experience allows Kazakhstan to move from addressing individual road infrastructure deficiencies toward a systematic assessment of factors affecting road safety. Such an approach is widely used internationally and contributes to more effective engineering decisions in the development and operation of roads.