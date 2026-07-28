President Mirziyoyev receives credentials of Azerbaijan's new ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev received the credentials of Rashad Mammadov, Azerbaijan's newly appointed ambassador to Uzbekistan, during a ceremony for foreign envoys in Tashkent on Monday.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

Addressing the Azerbaijani ambassador, Mirziyoyev said relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan had reached the level of a strategic partnership and alliance, driven by the political commitment of the two countries' leaders.

According to the president's office, bilateral trade has increased by 40%, the number of joint ventures has reached nearly 450, and freight transportation between the countries has doubled.

Mirziyoyev also highlighted the two governments' goal of expanding their joint investment portfolio to $10 billion in the near term.

"The upcoming meetings at the highest level will give new impetus to bilateral cooperation," the president said, according to the statement.

Mammadov was among nine newly appointed ambassadors who presented their credentials to the Uzbek president. During the ceremony, Mirziyoyev said the role of diplomats was becoming increasingly important amid rising geopolitical tensions and urged the envoys to work closely with Uzbekistan's private sector and regional authorities to strengthen bilateral partnerships.

The appointment follows Mammadov's presentation of copies of his credentials to Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov earlier this month. Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan have significantly expanded political and economic cooperation in recent years, with the two countries pursuing deeper collaboration in trade, investment, transport and logistics.