Azerbaijan appoints new ambassador to Italy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Azerbaijan has appointed a new ambassador to Italy.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree. The document text was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, Elchin Huseynli was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Italy.

By another decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev, Huseynli was recalled from his post as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to India, as well as to Bangladesh, Bhutan, the Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.