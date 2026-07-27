AzerGold to launch mobile veterinary service for farmers in Azerbaijan

GANJA, Azerbaijan, July 27. AzerGold CJSC, in cooperation with the Agrarian Development Center, will launch a new project called "Rapid Veterinary Assistance" to provide mobile veterinary services for farmers, company officials said.

The project is expected to be presented to the public this fall in cooperation with Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture.

According to the company, the service will operate on a model similar to emergency medical response. After a farmer contacts the call center, a veterinary team will travel directly to the farm to examine the animal on-site, collect the necessary samples and provide initial veterinary treatment.

The company said the project's main objective is to improve access to veterinary services for farmers, particularly those living in remote areas such as the Dashkasan district, while reducing the time and financial costs associated with obtaining veterinary care.

The initial phase of the project is expected to cover the Dashkasan and Goygol districts, the company added.