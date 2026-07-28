Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan launch eTIR system in transit shipments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. The application of the eTIR system in transit shipments has started between Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

This is reflected in a report issued by the State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan.

According to the report, the cargo of television and music equipment moving eastward from Azerbaijan was delivered to Turkmenbashi port over the Caspian Sea, and then entered Uzbekistan through the Farap border crossing point. This transaction is the first eTIR shipment connecting Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan under a single procedure.

Besides, in the western direction, four trucks carrying cotton, juice, water, and confectionary products from Turkmenistan crossed the Caspian Sea by ferry and arrived at the International Sea Trade Port after completing customs clearance at Turkmenbashi port.

The cooperation between the customs authorities of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), the International Road Transport Union (IRU), and its member organizations ABADA, THADA, and AIRCUZ played an important role in the implementation of the system.

The project, implemented with the support of the International Road Transport Union (IRU), creates opportunities for real-time electronic exchange of customs data, reduction of the volume of paper documentation, minimization of risks, acceleration of customs procedures, decrease of costs, and simplification of operations and trade.

At the same time, the introduction of the eTIR system is also important in terms of boosting the attractiveness of the Middle Corridor and increasing the volume of cargo transportation through this route.