Kazakhstan's CPC resumes crude oil intake from shippers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) has resumed accepting crude oil from shippers and restarted loading operations at its marine terminal in Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiysk.

This was announced in a statement published by the Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy.

Tanker loading is currently underway at two of the consortium's single point moorings. The SEAMAJESTY and MILOS tankers are both receiving crude supplied by Tengizchevroil LLP.

The resumption of crude oil intake enables oil-producing companies to continue supplying crude into the CPC pipeline system and resume export operations through the marine terminal.

The ministry said that further operations at the marine terminal will continue based on ongoing assessments of the current situation and in compliance with all necessary safety requirements.

"Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy remains in constant contact with CPC management, major shippers and other stakeholders. The ministry continues to monitor the situation and coordinate efforts aimed at ensuring the continued transportation of Kazakh crude oil," the ministry stated.

The CPC is a major international oil transportation project involving Russia, Kazakhstan, and leading global energy companies. The system includes a 1,500-kilometer pipeline transporting crude oil primarily from Kazakhstan’s Tengiz, Karachaganak, and Kashagan fields, as well as from Russian producers.

About 80% of Kazakhstan’s oil exports are transported through the CPC system.

On July 20, 2026, while the tanker NELSA was loading crude oil at the CPC's SPM-1 single-point mooring facility (VPU-1), a drone struck the vessel's starboard side, causing a fire in its aft section. The incident occurred shortly after the CPC terminal resumed operations following another drone attack on July 19, which affected the civilian tankers ASIA and NISSOS IOS while they were loading crude oil. On July 23, the ministry announced that loading operations at CPC marine terminal were temporarily suspended to ensure the safety of vessels, crews, and the environment in the Black Sea.