Uzbekistan's green power generation rises 23% to 7 bcm kWh in Jan-July

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Uzbekistan generated 7 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity from renewable energy sources in the first seven months of 2026, up 23 percent from the same period last year.

The figures were released by Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy.

According to the ministry, the country currently operates 21 renewable power plants with a combined installed capacity of 5,602 megawatts (MW). These include 15 solar power plants with a total capacity of 3,930 MW and six wind farms with a combined capacity of 1,672 MW.

Renewable electricity generation has accelerated rapidly in recent years. Output totaled 434 million kWh in 2022 before increasing to 576.9 million kWh in 2023. Production then surged to 4.9 billion kWh in 2024 and reached 10.5 billion kWh for the whole of 2025.

Between 2022 and July 2026, Uzbekistan generated more than 23.4 billion kWh of renewable electricity, according to the ministry.

The ministry said the increased use of renewable energy has helped save approximately 6.24 billion cubic meters of natural gas while preventing the emission of around 13.46 million metric tons of pollutants into the atmosphere.

Uzbekistan has identified renewable energy as a key pillar of its transition toward a greener economy, supported by large-scale investment, modern technologies and international cooperation projects.

Uzbekistan's renewable energy rollout has also been supported by investments in electricity transmission infrastructure. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has financed high-voltage transmission lines spanning several hundred kilometers, as well as major substations connecting new wind and solar projects in remote areas to the national grid. The bank is also developing a pipeline of additional grid projects and providing technical assistance to strengthen the governance and operational capacity of Uzbekistan's power sector.

According to Trend's analysis, Uzbekistan's renewable energy expansion has gathered significant momentum over the past three years, with annual generation rising from 576.9 million kWh in 2023 to 10.5 billion kWh in 2025—an increase of more than 18-fold. The country has already produced 7 billion kWh in the first seven months of 2026, suggesting another year of strong growth if current output levels continue. The addition of 21 utility-scale solar and wind power plants with a combined capacity of 5.6 GW, alongside continued investment in transmission infrastructure, is helping diversify Uzbekistan's electricity mix and improve the grid's ability to integrate renewable generation. This combination of new generating capacity and network upgrades is expected to strengthen long-term energy security, reduce reliance on natural gas and support the country's decarbonization goals.