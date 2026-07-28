Uzbekistan expands tourism outreach to Gambia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Uzbekistan and Gambia discussed expanding cooperation in the tourism sector during a meeting between S. Bobokalonov, deputy chairman of Uzbekistan's Tourism Committee, and Alkali Fanka Conteh, Gambia's ambassador to Uzbekistan.

This was reflected in the statement by the Tourism Committee of Uzbekistan.

The ambassador, who is based in Ankara, and Bobokalonov discussed measures to strengthen bilateral tourism cooperation, increase tourist exchanges and advance potential joint projects, according to the committee.

The sides also exchanged views on joint marketing initiatives to promote Uzbekistan's tourism potential in Gambia, including organizing roadshows, participating together in international tourism exhibitions and developing new tourism products.

The talks are part of Uzbekistan's broader efforts to expand tourism partnerships beyond its traditional markets and promote the country's tourism potential in emerging destinations, including Africa, as it seeks to diversify sources of inbound visitors.

"The parties reaffirmed their readiness to consistently develop cooperation between Uzbekistan and Gambia in the tourism sector, implement mutually beneficial projects and strengthen their long-term strategic partnership," the committee said.

The meeting follows the recent presentation of credentials by Gambia's Ambassador Alkali Fanka Conteh to Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, underscoring Tashkent's broader efforts to strengthen ties with African countries.

"Uzbekistan attaches particular importance to expanding mutually beneficial ties with African countries. In this context, we see significant untapped potential for cooperation with the Gambia," Saidov said in the statement, "

during the meeting particular attention was paid to establishing trade and economic ties."