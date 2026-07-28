Kazakhstan's refined copper exports surge in January-May

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Kazakhstan exported 193,629 metric tonnes of refined copper and unwrought copper alloys in January-May 2026, up 17.2% compared to 165,260 tonnes recorded in the same period of 2025, according to data from the country's National Bureau of Statistics.

In value terms, exports amounted to $2.307 billion, increasing by 58.6% compared to $1.454 billion in January-May 2025.

Türkiye was the largest destination for Kazakh copper exports, accounting for 105,598 tonnes. It was followed by China with 65,369 tonnes and the UK with 15,939 tonnes. Kazakhstan also exported 3,175 tonnes to the UAE and 3,101 tonnes to Thailand.

The growth in copper exports comes as Kazakhstan seeks to expand processing capacity and increase the share of higher-value-added products in its industrial output.

The Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan expects metallurgical output to grow by 3% in 2026, with non-ferrous metallurgy and the launch of new processing facilities identified as key growth drivers. In 2026, the main contribution to growth in non-ferrous metallurgy is expected to come from copper production, which is planned to reach 502,100 tonnes, up 6.6%.

The country expects the launch of new copper production projects, including Shagala Mining with planned output of 5,000 tonnes and BMT Holding Limited with an additional 6,600 tonnes. In addition, Kyzyl Aray Copper is expected to reach full production capacity, increasing copper output by another 15,000 tonnes.

The OECD Directorate for Communications told Trend Kazakhstan has an opportunity to move beyond raw material extraction and develop higher-value-added production across supply chains.

"As global demand grows for minerals needed for the energy transition, Kazakhstan has an opportunity to move beyond extraction and strengthen higher-value-added activities across supply chains. The country also has strong potential to develop as a regional logistics and connectivity hub linking Europe and Asia," the OECD said.