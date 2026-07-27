Kazakhstan's KAZENERGY elects new chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Serikkali Brekeshev has been elected Chairman of Kazakhstan's KAZENERGY Association, the organization's press service said, the press service of association announced.

The decision was made at an extraordinary General Meeting of KAZENERGY members held in Astana. The meeting approved the termination of the powers of former Chairman Bolat Akchulakov following his appointment as Akim (Governor) of Kazakhstan's Atyrau Region.

Akchulakov had led KAZENERGY since February 2025. Participants at the meeting noted that during his tenure the association strengthened its role as the country's leading platform for dialogue between the government and the business community, expanded Kazakhstan's international profile, and continued to represent the interests of the oil, gas and energy sectors during tax and regulatory reforms, as well as legislative improvements in the field of subsoil use.

Founded on November 2, 2005, KAZENERGY supports the development of Kazakhstan's energy industry, including the oil and gas, petrochemical, power generation and nuclear sectors.

Over the past two decades, the association has grown into a platform uniting more than 70 energy companies. It is currently accredited with 14 government agencies, represents its members in key working groups, implements projects aimed at improving energy sector regulation, contributes to the development of the industry's qualifications system, and regularly publishes the National Energy Report, which provides analysis of the current state and future outlook of Kazakhstan's energy sector.