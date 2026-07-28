Global outsourcing firm Emapta eyes Uzbekistan expansion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Global outsourcing and Employer of Record (EOR) provider Emapta is considering Uzbekistan as a potential location for expanding its international network of service centers.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan.

The proposal was discussed during a meeting between Digital Technologies Minister Sherzod Shermatov and Roy Figueroa, Chief Performance Officer of Emapta, on the sidelines of the Global Business Services Forum 2026 (GBSF 2026).

According to the ministry, Emapta is evaluating Uzbekistan's talent pool, business environment and capacity to support a team serving international clients as part of its broader global expansion strategy.

Representatives of IT Park Uzbekistan presented the country's incentives for outsourcing companies, including its skilled workforce, competitive operating costs, government support measures and tax incentives for foreign investors.

The sides also discussed the potential establishment of an Emapta service center in Uzbekistan, pilot launch models, cooperation with universities and joint workforce training programs.

"The parties agreed to continue developing a cooperation roadmap, including organizing follow-up working meetings, evaluating potential locations for launching operations and discussing the possible signing of a memorandum of cooperation," the ministry said.

Founded in 2010, Emapta serves more than 1,000 clients across 30 countries and employs over 10,000 people. The company provides outsourcing, Employer of Record and distributed workforce management services in areas including software development, technical support, finance, accounting, customer service, human resources, marketing, healthcare and legal support.

Emapta has expanded beyond its traditional base in the Philippines in recent years, opening operations in Latin America and Europe as it broadens its global delivery network. Uzbekistan has been seeking to attract international business services companies as part of its strategy to expand exports of digital and knowledge-based services.