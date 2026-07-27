President Mirziyoyev sacks energy minister over sector shortcomings

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev dismissed the country's energy minister and the head of Regional Electric Networks after criticizing persistent inefficiencies in the energy sector, warning other senior executives they could also lose their jobs unless performance improves by the end of the year.

This was reflected in the statement published by the official channel of the Press Secretary to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan following a government meeting on the industry's priorities.

Speaking at a government meeting on the fuel and energy sector, Mirziyoyev said electricity network losses remain high despite significant investment in infrastructure modernization.

According to the president, electricity losses stand at 17.2%, with 4.8 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity lost during the first six months of the year. Losses exceed 25% in Andijan city and the districts of Asaka, Yangiobod, Koson, Kokdala, Boysun, Oltinsoy, Kushtepa, Toshloq, Kushrabot and Samarkand.

Mirziyoyev also criticized the implementation of automated electricity and gas metering systems, saying that more than four years after their introduction, 300,000 gas meters and 234,000 electricity meters installed in households still fail to transmit data to the network, contributing to rising consumer debt in some regions.

The president said many officials continue to equate energy efficiency solely with installing solar panels, while overlooking the need to improve the energy performance of buildings.

Mirziyoyev also criticized the planning of a combined-cycle gas power plant in Surkhandarya Region, saying the selected site would require an additional $300 million to build gas supply infrastructure. He said the project's contractual terms had not been sufficiently reviewed, creating the risk of further costs, and instructed officials to renegotiate the agreement.

As part of the shake-up, Mirziyoyev dismissed the energy minister and the head of Regional Electric Networks over what he described as serious shortcomings in the sector.

The heads of the National Electric Networks, Thermal Power Plants, Transgaz, and Hududgaz companies were placed on probation until the end of the year and warned they would also be dismissed if they failed to deliver results.

Mirziyoyev said newly appointed Energy Minister Sherzod Khodjaev, the new head of Regional Electric Networks Sardor Isaqulov, and the new chief of the Energy Inspectorate Akhad Isaqjonov must immediately introduce a new management approach.

"Regional governors also have no right to sit back and say, 'This is the energy sector's responsibility.' They will be held accountable as well," Mirziyoyev said.

The personnel changes come as Uzbekistan seeks to modernize its energy infrastructure and improve the reliability of electricity and gas supplies amid rapidly rising demand driven by economic growth, industrial expansion and population increases.