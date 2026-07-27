Saudi Arabia condemns drone attacks by Iranian-backed militias in Iraq

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Saudi Arabia has condemned what it described as drone attacks carried out by Iranian-backed militias in Iraq against the Kingdom.

This is reflected in a statement published by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's strongest condemnation of the reprehensible attacks it has suffered by drones launched by Iranian-backed militias in Iraq," the statement reads.

Saudi Arabia reaffirmed its determination to protect its security and sovereignty, deter any acts of aggression, and its right to respond to the sources of such attacks. The Kingdom also called on the Iraqi government to take all necessary measures to ensure that Iraqi territory is not used as a launchpad for attacks.

The statement was issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia on July 27, 2026.

Earlier on Monday, the Saudi Defense Ministry announced that its air defenses had intercepted and destroyed several drones launched from Iraqi territory by Iranian-backed militias. The drones had attempted to target petroleum facilities in the Eastern Province and the Riyadh region.

The incident comes amid heightened regional tensions involving Iran and the United States. The latest escalation in U.S.-Iranian relations began on July 8, when the U.S. military carried out several waves of strikes on Iranian territory for the first time since the signing of a memorandum between Washington and Tehran, stating that the action was in response to an attack on a merchant ship in the Strait of Hormuz. On the same day, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the end of the ceasefire with Iran.

Following the announcement, Tehran launched attacks on U.S. facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE and Oman, further increasing tensions across the Gulf region.