Ashgabat hosts Turkmen-Uzbek business forum on industrial co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. A Turkmen-Uzbek business forum has been held in Ashgabat to discuss expanding bilateral economic cooperation.

The event took place at the Conference Hall of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, according to a press release issued by the Turkmen government on July 28.

"The central event of the forum was a session dedicated to the prospects for developing long-term partnership in the construction and industrial sectors," the press service said in the press release.

According to the press service, representatives of relevant ministries, government agencies, and leading manufacturing enterprises from both countries discussed practical steps to implement joint projects, introduce modern technologies, and exchange experience in the production of construction materials and industrial equipment.

The forum brought together officials and business representatives from Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral trade and investment cooperation.

For reference, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan have significantly intensified bilateral cooperation this year, with a particular focus on trade, transport, industry, and border infrastructure. Bilateral trade reached $357.5 million in the first quarter of 2026 after totaling $1.2 billion in 2025, while both governments have set a goal of further expanding commercial and investment ties.

In May, the two countries held the 19th meeting of the Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation in Ashgabat. The discussions focused on energy, transport and logistics, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, tourism, and industrial cooperation, while the parties also reviewed the implementation of previously reached agreements.

Cooperation has gained further momentum in recent weeks. In mid-July, the foreign ministers of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan met in Ashgabat to review joint projects in trade, transport, logistics, energy, and industry. Later in the month, the Turkmenbashi International Seaport launched pilot cargo transit operations under the electronic eTIR system on the Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan route, aimed at streamlining cross-border freight transport and customs procedures.